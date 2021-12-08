Microsoft, Samsung Collaborate Over AR HoloLens Project
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (OTC: SSNLF) and Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) initiated an augmented reality HoloLens project, the Elect reports. The project began during the summer of 2021 will last two years.
- Samsung had formed a task force for the project earlier this year, and Samsung business divisions are working on the project.
- The project will last until 2023 and with a commercial launch in 2024.
- Samsung will likely be the hardware manufacturer and probably make the waveguide module.
- Samsung ended support for its VR device called Gear VR in 2020. Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB), Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google, and Microsoft continued to invest in AR projects over the years.
- MacRumors reports that Apple's first AR headset will go to mass production in late 4Q22.
- Apple is working on a second-generation headset with a lighter design for launch in 2024, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said.
- Price Action: MSFT shares traded higher by 0.32% at $336 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
