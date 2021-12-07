 Skip to main content

Hyzon Partners With Australia's Woodside For Commercial Hydrogen Production
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 07, 2021 2:26pm   Comments
Hyzon Partners With Australia's Woodside For Commercial Hydrogen Production
  • Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ: HYZNcollaborated with Australia's Woodside Energy for developing a supply of zero-carbon intensity hydrogen and building demand from medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicle customers in the U.S and Australia. The financial terms remain undisclosed.
  • Under the agreement, the companies will evaluate opportunities to develop green hydrogen production facilities (hubs).
  • Initially, the project will focus on liquid hydrogen supply projects to support Hyzon's future liquid hydrogen onboard mobility use cases.
  • The hydrogen hubs will be developed and located to serve the demand for Hyzon ultra-long-range trucks and future high energy usage mobility use cases.
  • Price Action: HYZN shares are trading higher by 12.4% at $7.09 on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts Small Cap

