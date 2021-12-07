Hyzon Partners With Australia's Woodside For Commercial Hydrogen Production
- Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ: HYZN) collaborated with Australia's Woodside Energy for developing a supply of zero-carbon intensity hydrogen and building demand from medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicle customers in the U.S and Australia. The financial terms remain undisclosed.
- Under the agreement, the companies will evaluate opportunities to develop green hydrogen production facilities (hubs).
- Initially, the project will focus on liquid hydrogen supply projects to support Hyzon's future liquid hydrogen onboard mobility use cases.
- The hydrogen hubs will be developed and located to serve the demand for Hyzon ultra-long-range trucks and future high energy usage mobility use cases.
- Price Action: HYZN shares are trading higher by 12.4% at $7.09 on the last check Tuesday.
