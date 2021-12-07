Kaival Brands Partners With Koupon Media
- Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc (NASDAQ:KAVL) has partnered with Koupon Media to create an electronic engagement program involving Koupon's digital promotion platform.
- The partnership will offer customers who purchase the BIDI Stick, a premium electronic cigarette, digital opportunities based on their purchases.
- The partnership will offer incentives to specific customers based on purchasing habits, allowing users 21 and older of vaping products the opportunity to experience the device and its qualities.
- "Working with Koupon will facilitate greater communication with adult users of our products," said CEO Niraj Patel.
- Price Action: KAVL shares are trading higher by 4.955 at $1.06 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.