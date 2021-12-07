 Skip to main content

Amazon Web Service Reports Outage, Disrupting Several Major Sites
Phil Hall , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 07, 2021 12:56pm   Comments
Amazon Web Service Reports Outage, Disrupting Several Major Sites

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) reported that its Amazon Web Services (AWS) went down on Tuesday morning, taking a huge chunk of the Internet with it.

What Happened: According to a report in The Hill, AWS’ health service dashboard first posted a message at 11:22 a.m. EST that it was "investigating increased error rates for the AWS Management Console." The outage appeared to be concentrated in the U.S.

“We are experiencing API and console issues in the US-EAST-1 Region,” AWS said in its online message. “We have identified root cause and we are actively working towards recovery.”

What Happens Next: The company did not detail the cause of the problem, nor did it provide a timeline on when the problem will be resolved.

Users reported problems across Amazon’s platforms including Alexa and Prime Video. AWS, which dominates nearly one-third of the cloud computing market, also hosts outside websites including The Walt Disney Co.’s (NYSE: DIS) Disney+ and Paypal Holdings’ (NASDAQ: PYPL) Venmo.

Photo: Tony Webster / AWS

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Amazon Web Services cloud computing Disney+ Internet service disruptionNews Tech Best of Benzinga

