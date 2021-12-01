Amazon Web Services Launches 'Fleetwise,' An IOT Product For The Aut Industry

Amazon.com Inc's (NASDAQ: AMZN) subsidiary Amazon Web Services has launched a new service targeted at the automotive sector named Fleetwise.

What Happened: At the annual re: Invent conference, AWS announced that its IoT product Fleetwise would allow automakers to collect, store and retrieve telemetry data from their vehicle fleets. TechCrunch reported.

While the concept of storing telemetry data on the cloud isn't exactly groundbreaking, AWS claims it can offer its customers a greater range of flexibility through the use of filters, the publication noted. Examples could include uploading only certain elements of a car's telemetry data to the cloud or pulling data from specific sensors when required.

"The possibilities with data collection campaigns are endless and we are pushing the envelope in that data collection campaigns are not just time-based, are not just event-based, but it’s intelligent data filtering across your entire fleet," AWS General Manager Mike Tzamaloukas told TechCrunch.

"That’s where we hope to give the automakers the ability to pull in the terabytes of data generated from all kinds of different cars out there, but at a much higher signal-to-noise ratio."

Tzamloukas confirmed to TechCrunch that the product would be available sometime in 2022 with the feature being built into cars come 2024.

Amazon's current share price is trading at $3507, down 1.53% on the day at the market close on Monday, November 30, 2021.

Price Action: Amazon shares traded 1.2% higher at $3,550 in the pre-market session on Wednesday.