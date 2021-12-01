 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Amazon Web Services Launches 'Fleetwise,' An IOT Product For The Aut Industry

Rahul Sharan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 01, 2021 6:31am   Comments
Share:
Amazon Web Services Launches 'Fleetwise,' An IOT Product For The Aut Industry

Amazon.com Inc's (NASDAQ: AMZN) subsidiary Amazon Web Services has launched a new service targeted at the automotive sector named Fleetwise. 

What Happened: At the annual re: Invent conference, AWS announced that its IoT product Fleetwise would allow automakers to collect, store and retrieve telemetry data from their vehicle fleets. TechCrunch reported.

 While the concept of storing telemetry data on the cloud isn't exactly groundbreaking, AWS claims it can offer its customers a greater range of flexibility through the use of filters, the publication noted. Examples could include uploading only certain elements of a car's telemetry data to the cloud or pulling data from specific sensors when required. 

"The possibilities with data collection campaigns are endless and we are pushing the envelope in that data collection campaigns are not just time-based, are not just event-based, but it’s intelligent data filtering across your entire fleet," AWS General Manager Mike Tzamaloukas told TechCrunch.

"That’s where we hope to give the automakers the ability to pull in the terabytes of data generated from all kinds of different cars out there, but at a much higher signal-to-noise ratio."

Tzamloukas confirmed to TechCrunch that the product would be available sometime in 2022 with the feature being built into cars come 2024. 

Amazon's current share price is trading at $3507, down 1.53% on the day at the market close on Monday, November 30, 2021.

Price Action: Amazon shares traded 1.2% higher at $3,550 in the pre-market session on Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN)

The Predictable Omicron Equities Playbook
Nasdaq, AWS Collaborate: What You Need To Know
AMD Ramps Up EPYC Processor Offerings At AWS
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
Is Shopping Local and Supporting Small Businesses Easier With SecurePay?
Apple App Store Analysis: Amazon Claims Top Spot Ahead Of Snapchat, Facebook
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Amazon Web Services Fleetwise IoTNews Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com