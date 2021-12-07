 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Ford Launches New Field Service Tool Built On Salesforce
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 07, 2021 12:06pm   Comments
Share:
Ford Launches New Field Service Tool Built On Salesforce
  • Ford Motor Company (NYSE: Fannounced the launch of VIIZR, a new Software as a Service tool that brings together Ford Pro, Ford's commercial vehicle and service business, and Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE: CRM) Field Service.
  • VIIZR is a custom solution to help tradespeople schedule field appointments, send invoices and manage customer relationships from one integrated, cloud-based platform.
  • For businesses with less than 20 employees, VIIZR could reduce back-office work by more than 40% or about 25 hours a week.
  • Price Action: F shares are trading higher by 3.72% at $19.93 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CRM + F)

5 Stocks Insiders Are Selling
Ford Calls For Workers To Join The Automaker And Help Build Its Best-Selling Trucks, Even If They Have No Prior Experience In The Industry
Stellantis CEO Says Company Being 'Forced' To Make Electric Vehicles
Ford Motor Whale Trades For December 06
CNBC's Final Trades: Square, Salesforce, iShares 20 Plus Year Treasury Bond ETF And This Semiconductor Major
December SPAC Merger Calendar: Upcoming Votes, Stocks To Watch
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com