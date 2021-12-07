Ford Launches New Field Service Tool Built On Salesforce
- Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) announced the launch of VIIZR, a new Software as a Service tool that brings together Ford Pro, Ford's commercial vehicle and service business, and Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE: CRM) Field Service.
- VIIZR is a custom solution to help tradespeople schedule field appointments, send invoices and manage customer relationships from one integrated, cloud-based platform.
- For businesses with less than 20 employees, VIIZR could reduce back-office work by more than 40% or about 25 hours a week.
- Price Action: F shares are trading higher by 3.72% at $19.93 on the last check Tuesday.
