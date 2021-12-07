Overview Of Value Stocks In The Technology Sector

What is a Value Stock?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the technology sector that may be worth watching:

TD Synnex (NYSE:SNX) - P/E: 9.27 GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) - P/E: 2.54 Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) - P/E: 8.81 Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) - P/E: 5.28 Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) - P/E: 9.51

TD Synnex saw an increase in earnings per share from 2.09 in Q2 to 2.14 now. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 0.71%, which has increased by 0.04% from last quarter's yield of 0.67%.

GSE Systems has reported Q3 earnings per share at -0.01, which has increased by 66.67% compared to Q2, which was -0.03. GSE Systems does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Immersion has reported Q3 earnings per share at 0.15, which has decreased by 34.78% compared to Q2, which was 0.23. Immersion does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Most recently, Optical Cable reported earnings per share at 0.05, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at 0.45. Its most recent dividend yield is at 2.45%, which has ('', 'not changed') by 0.0% from 2.45% in the previous quarter.

This quarter, Cohu experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 0.89 in Q2 and is now 0.7. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 0.95%, which has decreased by 0.43% from last quarter's yield of 1.38%.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.