Marriott's Interval International, Disney Vacation Club Ink Affiliation Deal
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 07, 2021 5:58am   Comments
  • Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp's (NYSE: VAC) operating business Interval International and Walt Disney Co's (NYSE: DIS) vacation ownership program, Disney Vacation Club, have signed an agreement to affiliate 15 Disney Vacation Club resorts in Florida, California, Hawai'i, and South Carolina. The financial terms were not disclosed.
  • The agreement reinstates a relationship that was first established in 1995.
  • Effective January 1, 2022, Disney Vacation Club Members will have access to various travel and leisure benefits, including the opportunity to exchange their vacation points for stays at resorts in Interval's global network of more than 3,200 properties.
  • Disney Vacation Club Members will also have the choice to exchange their points toward ShortStay Exchange, receive discounts on Getaway vacation rentals, and utilize VIP Concierge for personal assistance.
  • Price Action: VAC shares closed higher by 4.67% at $157.37 on Monday.

