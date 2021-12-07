 Skip to main content

Cathie Wood-Led Ark's Transparency ETF To Begin Trading On Wednesday
Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 07, 2021 4:30am   Comments
A new U.S. exchange traded fund of Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest will begin trading on Wednesday, the firm said.

What Happened: This will be Ark Invest’s ninth ETF and its second to launch so far this year. The investment firm’s ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (BATS: ARKX) started trading in March this year.

Ark Invest said the fund is designed to track the stock price movements of the 100 most transparent companies in the world with focus on higher environmental, social and governance standards. 

It said transparency improves the performance of companies while benefiting the well-being of people and implies openness, communication, accountability and trust.

The fund would not invest in pre-revenue companies and aim for companies with a minimum of $1 billion market capitalization. Mega cap, or companies with over $100 billion market cap, constitute a 20% weight of the fund, as per the fact sheet. 

Ark Invest will charge investors 0.55% fee and expenses.

The ETF will begin trading with the ticker CTRU on Wednesday.

See Also: Cathie Wood's Ark Space Exploration ETF To Begin Trading On Tuesday

The new fund is expected to exclude sectors such as alcohol, gambling, banking and oil and gas. The fund counts Cloudfare Inc (NYSE: NET), Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE: BE), Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA) among top ten holdings as of Oct. 31.

