Blue Star Foods Subsidiary Nets ~$1M Deal To Supply Steelhead Salmon Fingerlings
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 06, 2021 1:54pm   Comments
  • Blue Star Foods Corp's (NASDAQ: BSFC) wholly-owned Recirculatory Aquaculture Systems subsidiary, Taste of BC Aquafarms (TBC), has entered into a 2-year agreement to supply Steelhead Salmon fingerlings to a company that produces steelhead salmon in British Columbia. The supply agreement value is about $1 million.
  • "This agreement is strategic as our company prepares to scale up with our new 1,500 MT facility. This opportunity allows us to enter into a segment that gives us higher margins and a shorter production cycle," said Steve Atkinson, the Founder of TBC.
  • Price Action: BSFC shares are trading higher by 1.29% at $2.41 on the last check Monday.

