 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Value Stocks In The Real Estate Sector
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 06, 2021 10:20am   Comments
Share:
5 Value Stocks In The Real Estate Sector

What is a Value Stock?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the real estate sector:

  1. Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) - P/E: 4.26
  2. Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) - P/E: 5.14
  3. Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) - P/E: 8.08
  4. CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) - P/E: 2.55
  5. ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) - P/E: 5.9

Annaly Capital Management's earnings per share for Q3 sits at 0.28, whereas in Q2, they were at 0.3. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 10.33%, which has increased by 1.07% from 9.26% last quarter.

Redwood Trust saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.66 in Q2 to 0.65 now. Its most recent dividend yield is at 6.85%, which has increased by 0.84% from 6.01% in the previous quarter.

Ready Capital's earnings per share for Q3 sits at 0.64, whereas in Q2, they were at 0.52. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 11.22%, which has increased by 0.55% from 10.67% last quarter.

CTO Realty Growth's earnings per share for Q3 sits at 1.09, whereas in Q2, they were at 1.07. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 7.28%, which has decreased by 0.1% from last quarter's yield of 7.38%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT's earnings per share for Q3 sits at 0.25, whereas in Q2, they were at 0.21. Its most recent dividend yield is at 12.05%, which has increased by 0.78% from 11.27% in the previous quarter.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.

 

Related Articles (NLY + RWT)

5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Real Estate Sector
5 Value Stocks In The Real Estate Sector
Overview Of Value Stocks In The Real Estate Sector
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For November 1, 2021
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For October 29, 2021
Annaly Capital Management: Q3 Earnings Insights
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-VSNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com