Elon Musk Calls For 'Hardcore AI Engineers' To Join Tesla And Make An Impact On People's Lives

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk said on Monday the electric vehicle maker is always looking to hire hardcore artificial intelligence engineers.

What Happened: Musk took to Twitter to say the company is looking for AI engineers who are interested in solving problems that would directly affect people’s lives in a major way.

Musk tweeted the details to his 65.5 million followers and also shared a link, where interested applicants can learn more and send in their details.

Tesla is looking to hire engineers in multiple areas including the full self driving software chip, Dojo systems and chips, neural networks autonimoy algorithms, Tesla bot and more.

The development also comes days after Tesla’s Director of Artificial Intelligence, Andrej Karpathy, shared three video footage of a new project that the electric automaker is working on. Karpathy invited engineers to solve the problem and make “these panoptic segmentation predictions perfect.”

3/3 It's still early for this task; Help us make these panoptic segmentation predictions perfect and realize the downstream impact: https://t.co/miz7u0twtN pic.twitter.com/glBePUuWda — Andrej Karpathy (@karpathy) November 30, 2021

Why It Matters: Artificial Intelligence is key to Musk’s full self-driving goals and the company has been vocal about hiring in the area of hardware, neural networks, autonomy algorithms, coding and evaluation.

Tesla in August held an AI Day with the focus to showcase the work it is doing and draw talent to overcome those challenges.

“We basically want to encourage anyone who is interested in solving real-world AI problems at either the hardware or the software level to join Tesla, or consider joining Tesla,” Mus said.

Tesla revealed among other things a humanoid robot at the AI Day, as it seeks to change the perception from it being just a car company to being the “world’s largest robotic company.”

Tesla had a total of 70,757 employees as of 2020-end.

Price Action: Tesla shares closed 6.42% lower at $1,014.97 a share on Friday.