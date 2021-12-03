Would You Pay $30,000 For Mark Cuban To Follow You On Twitter? Here's Why Somebody Did Just That

If you’ve ever fantasized about your favorite celebrity or entrepreneur following you on Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR), you may have missed a golden opportunity this week.

Throughout the week, Charitybuzz completed several auctions in which bidders competed for the right to have high-profile entrepreneurs follow them on Twitter.

Charitybuzz is a company that raises profits for charity organizations by conducting online auctions featuring popular celebrities and brands.

Once an auction is completed, the winning bid is not publicly displayed. However, late-stage bidding prices suggest Twitter follows from business leaders are a valuable commodity.

Winning Bids: One bidder paid at least $30,000 this week for billionaire investor and entrepreneur Mark Cuban to follow them on Twitter for one year. Another bidder paid actor and technology investor Ashton Kutcher at least $31,000 for a Twitter follow.

Uber Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: UBER) CEO Dara Khosrowshahi, LinkedIn co-founder and executive chairman Reid Hoffman, Litecoin (CRYPTO: LTC) creator Charlie Lee, Taskrabbit CEO Stacy Brown-Philpot and salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) CEO Marc Benioff are among other recent business leaders that auctioned off Twitter follows.

The Twitter following auction raised money for Code.org, a non-profit organization committed to encouraging students to learn computer science.

Getting Personal: For a more personal interaction, Charitybuzz also regularly auctions off meetings and lunches with celebrities, entrepreneurs and other business leaders. A meeting with Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE: DELL) chairman and CEO Michael Dell recently sold for at least $70,000.

A virtual meeting with New York Times columnist and CNBC anchor Andrew Ross Sorkin is currently priced at $1,350 with 13 days remaining on the auction. A lunch with billionaire investor Bill Ackman is currently priced at $14,500 with 13 days remaining.

Photo: Gage Skidmore / Flickr