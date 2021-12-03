Why AMC Shares Are Falling

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) shares are trading lower due to increased concerns surrounding the omicron COVID-19 variant.

AMC shares are trading lower by 28% over the past five sessions. A new strain of the coronavirus was detected in South Africa last week known as the omicron variant... Read More

AMC is involved in the theatrical exhibition business. AMC owns, operates or has interests in theatres located in the United States and Europe.

AMC has a 52-week high of $72.62 and a 52-week low of $1.91.

The stock was trading 8.6% lower at $27.67 per share the time of publication.