Jumia Looks To Launch Digital Payments For Egyptian Firms Left Unexplored By Amazon, Alibaba
Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) looks to offer its digital payments services to Egyptian firms, seeking to capitalize on a surge of cashless transactions, Bloomberg reports.
- Jumia won a new payments license and worked with the National Bank of Egypt to extend the services to other online retail platforms.
- Egypt is already Jumia’s most significant market after Nigeria.
- “Opening up the platform, starting in Egypt, will enable additional monetization,” Jumia co-CEO Sacha Poignonnec said separately. “Ultimately, this will boost our revenues.”
- Jumia sought to bring e-commerce to a continent where global giants like Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) had yet to make significant inroads.
- Jumia aims to launch similar payment systems in some of the other countries.
- Price Action: JMIA shares traded lower by 4% at $10.80 on the last check Friday.
