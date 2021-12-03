 Skip to main content

Why Baidu Shares Are Falling Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 03, 2021 10:24am   Comments
Shares of several Chinese companies, including Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU), are trading lower Friday morning in sympathy with DiDi Global Inc (NYSE: DIDI) after the company announced its plans to delist from the New York Stock Exchange.

DiDi said it will ensure that American depositary shares (ADSs) will be convertible into freely tradable shares of the company on another internationally recognized stock exchange at the election of ADS holders.

DiDi announced that it will organize a shareholder meeting to vote on the matter, following necessary procedures.

Baidu is the largest Internet search engine in China with 84% share of the search engine market in September 2021 per web analytics firm, Statcounter.

See Also: Alibaba, JD, Baidu And Nio Rival Xpeng Dip In Mixed Hong Kong Market; Li Auto Strikes Gains

BIDU Price Action: Baidu has traded as high as $354.82 and as low as $135.89 over a 52-week period.

The stock was down 8.51% at $136.48 at time of publication.

Photo: Daniel Cukier from Flickr.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

