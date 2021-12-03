 Skip to main content

5 Value Stocks In The Consumer Defensive Sector
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 03, 2021 9:54am   Comments
What are Value Stocks?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the consumer defensive sector that may be worth watching:

  1. Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) - P/E: 9.09
  2. Lincoln Educational Servs (NASDAQ:LINC) - P/E: 4.16
  3. DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) - P/E: 1.96
  4. Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) - P/E: 9.69
  5. Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) - P/E: 7.87

Mannatech saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.99 in Q2 to 1.44 now. Mannatech does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Lincoln Educational Servs has reported Q3 earnings per share at 0.11, which has increased by 83.33% compared to Q2, which was 0.06. Lincoln Educational Servs does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

DAVIDsTEA saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.04 in Q1 to -0.06 now. DAVIDsTEA does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Tyson Foods has reported Q4 earnings per share at 2.3, which has decreased by 14.81% compared to Q3, which was 2.7. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 2.27%, which has increased by 0.05% from last quarter's yield of 2.22%.

This quarter, Adecoagro experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was -0.12 in Q2 and is now 0.32. Adecoagro does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.

 

