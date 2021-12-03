 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Toyota To Launch Electric Sedan In China Using Warren Buffett-Backed BYD's Core Tech
Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 03, 2021 6:43am   Comments
Share:
Toyota To Launch Electric Sedan In China Using Warren Buffett-Backed BYD's Core Tech

Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE: TM) plans to launch a small electric sedan in China late next year using local partner BYD Co’s (OTC: BYDDY) core technologies, Reuters reported citing sources.

What Happened: The Japanese automaker will use BYD’s less bulky lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) Blade batteries and its lower-cost engineering.

In April, Toyota will unveil the electric sedan as a concept car at the Beijing auto show.

The electric sedan that Toyota plans to launch will be slightly larger than the compact Corolla, known to be the world’s best-selling car of all time. Interestingly, BYD’s popular F3 saloon launched in 2005 was inspired by Corolla.

Pricing Strategy: Toyota, which has been slow to switch to electric vehicles, could pitch the electric sedan below Tesla Inc’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) Model Y and Nio Inc’s (NYSE: NIO) ES6. It is likely to be priced under $30,000, a price segment that Tesla is eyeing as well with its small car in the coming two years.

See Also: Tesla Places Order For 10 GWh Of LFP Batteries With Warren Buffett-Backed Automaker BYD

Why It Matters: China’s BYD — backed by billionaire investor Warren Buffett — had last year unveiled a new blade battery cell that uses the LFP chemistry and looks like a blade.

The company at the time said it would use the more safe and dense battery pack in its upcoming electric vehicles and was also in talks with other automakers to supply the cells. The company has reportedly secured an initial 10 GWh order for LFP battery cells from Tesla.

Toyota-owned truck maker Hino Motors Ltd and BYD had last year in April announced the registration of a new joint venture for research and development of battery electric vehicles.

Price Action: TM stock closed 2.73% higher at $183.16 a share on Thursday.

Click here to check out Benzinga’s EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news.

Photo by Admiral_Lebioda via Pixaby

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TM + BYDDY)

Do Tesla Employees Make More Than Those At GM? Here's What Mary Barra, Elon Musk Say
Ford Is Doing Whatever It Takes To Overthrown Tesla
EV Week In Review: Tesla Hikes Prices Amid Supply Chain Challenges, XPeng Impresses With Q3, Rivian Sounds Out R13 Delay, LA Auto Show And More
GM's EV Hummer Is Coming
BofA Raises Price Targets For Ford, Ferrari & Toyota
Warren Buffett-Backed BYD Leapfrogs Volkswagen To Become The Third Most Valuable Automaker
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Electric Vehicle EVsNews Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com