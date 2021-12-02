Eneti Enters Deal For Construction Of One Wind Turbine Installation Vessel
- Eneti Inc (NYSE: NETI) entered into a binding agreement to construct one Wind Turbine Installation Vessel (WTIV).
- Eneti exercised an option with Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering to construct one WTIV. The contract price is $326 million, and the Vessel delivery in 2Q25.
- The Vessel is an NG-16000X design by GustoMSC and includes a 2,600 Ton Leg Encircling Crane from Huisman Equipment B.V. of the Netherlands.
- Price Action: NETI shares traded higher by 2.6% at $7.89 on the last check Thursday.
