Sonoco-Alcore To Hike Tube & Core Prices In EMEA Region
- Sonoco-Alcore S.a.r.l., wholly-owned by Sonoco Products Co (NYSE: SON), will raise prices by 10% on all tube and core grades sold in EMEA regions, citing inflationary pressure on the business.
- The increase will be effective for all shipments made on or after December 13, 2021.
- “Even with a strong focus on implementing productivity initiatives, they are not enough to offset inflationary pressures from energy, packaging, transportation, adhesives, and raw materials,” said Karsten Kemmerling, Division VP - Sales & Marketing EMEA.
- Price Action: SON shares are trading higher by 1.34% at $58.88 on the last check Thursday.
