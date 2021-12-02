 Skip to main content

Sonoco-Alcore To Hike Tube & Core Prices In EMEA Region
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 02, 2021 2:53pm   Comments

  • Sonoco-Alcore S.a.r.l., wholly-owned by Sonoco Products Co (NYSE: SON), will raise prices by 10% on all tube and core grades sold in EMEA regions, citing inflationary pressure on the business.
  • The increase will be effective for all shipments made on or after December 13, 2021.
  • “Even with a strong focus on implementing productivity initiatives, they are not enough to offset inflationary pressures from energy, packaging, transportation, adhesives, and raw materials,” said Karsten Kemmerling, Division VP - Sales & Marketing EMEA.
  • Price Action: SON shares are trading higher by 1.34% at $58.88 on the last check Thursday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews

