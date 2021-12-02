 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Murphy USA Adopts $1B Stock Buyback Program
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 02, 2021 5:52am   Comments
Share:
Murphy USA Adopts $1B Stock Buyback Program
  • Murphy USA Inc (NYSE: MUSA) announced its Board of Directors authorized a new share repurchase of up to $1 billion to begin upon completion of the current $500 million authorization.
  • The company will execute the new buyback by December 31, 2026.
  • The new approval is a continuation of the company's updated capital allocation strategy announced in October 2020.
  • Murphy held $301.3 million in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2021.
  • Price Action: MUSA shares closed higher by 1.22% at $175.45 on Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MUSA)

Murphy USA: Q3 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For October 27, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Buybacks

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com