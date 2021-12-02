 Skip to main content

This Tech Giant Is Seeing The Highest Interest On WallstreetBets Today

Madhukumar Warrier , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 02, 2021 4:54am   Comments
Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) continues to be the most-discussed stock on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum as of early Thursday.

What Happened: Exchange-traded fund SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) is seeing the highest interest on the forum with 864 mentions as at press time, followed by tech giant Apple with 316 mentions, data from Quiver Quantitative showed.

Electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) and videogame retailer GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) are in the third and fourth positions, having attracted 165 and 154 mentions, respectively.

See Also: How To Buy Apple (AAPL) Stock

Why It Matters: Apple continues to see high interest from investors on the forum.

The Tim Cook-led company is seen as a safe haven for investors even amid the broader market selloff on Tuesday after the Center for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the first case of Covid-19 caused by the new Omicron variant in the U.S.

A post on the forum noted Apple has informed its component suppliers that demand for the iPhone 13 lineup has weakened ahead of the holidays, citing a report by Bloomberg. The tech giant has been grappling with supply chain issues.

Price Action: Apple shares closed 0.3% lower in Wednesday’s regular trading session at $164.77, but rose almost 0.8% in the after-hours session to $166.00.

Read Next: This Is What Whales Are Betting On Apple

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

