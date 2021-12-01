YieldStreet Launches 2 New Structured Note Portfolios With 11.5% to 12.5% Target Returns

The alternative investments platform, YieldStreet has just launched two new structured note portfolios to its list of investment offerings.

Structured notes are hybrid securities that are issued as debt, but whose outcomes are tied to the performance of an underlying stock. Each structured note is expected to pay a quarterly coupon while providing downside protection from stock declines.

Fintech Portfolio: The newest structured notes fintech portfolio from YieldStreet has an initial two-year term and is expected to provide an 11% to 12% net annualized return to investors.

The underlying assets in this portfolio include Square Inc (NYSE: SQ), Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) and Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS).

Diversified Portfolio: YieldStreet’s latest diversified structured notes portfolio has an initial two-year term and is expected to provide an 11.5% to 12.5% net annualized return to investors.

The underlying assets in this portfolio include Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE: DAL), Generac Holdings Inc (NYSE: GNRC) and Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ: ATVI).

How to Invest: These offerings are available to accredited investors directly through YieldStreet’s platform. The minimum investment for each structured note portfolio is $15,000 with a maximum investment of $500,000.

Photo by M. B. M. on Unsplash