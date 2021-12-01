 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

ASE Tech Agrees To Sell Shares, Equity In GAPT Holding For $1.5B
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 01, 2021 12:49pm   Comments
Share:
ASE Tech Agrees To Sell Shares, Equity In GAPT Holding For $1.5B
  • ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd (NYSE: ASX) and Beijing Wise Road Asset Management agreed to sell shares and equity interests in GAPT Holding to Wise Road Capital for a cash consideration of $1.46 billion. 
  • ASE shall transfer the subject shares and equity interests in each target company to Wise Road Capital. 
  • Wise Road Capital shall pay $1.08 billion plus aggregated cash balance and minus aggregated outstanding debt balance of the target companies will be paid upon the completion date.
  • Wise Road Capital will also pay $380 million on the first business day six months after completion. 
  • ASE sees a tax effected gain of $630 million from the transaction.
  • ASE will improve its overall competitive edge by optimizing its strategy and resource allocation in China while further enhancing its investment in advanced technology development and expanding its leading-edge capacities within Taiwan. 
  • Price Action: ASX shares traded higher by 6.91% at $7.82 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ASX)

Ominous Death Cross Forms On ASE Technology Holding Co's Chart
ASE Technology Clocks 22% Revenue Growth In Q3
Taiwan Semiconductor Earnings Reflects Problems with Supply Chain
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Asset Sales Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com