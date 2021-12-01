 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

GM Scales Up EV Strategy Via POSCO Chemical JV For Battery Materials
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 01, 2021 12:14pm   Comments
Share:
GM Scales Up EV Strategy Via POSCO Chemical JV For Battery Materials
  • General Motors Co (NYSE: GMplans to form a joint venture with POSCO Chemical to construct a factory in North America to process critical battery materials for its Ultium electric vehicle platform. The financial terms of the JV were not disclosed.
  • The parties have signed a non-binding term sheet to create the JV and expect to execute definitive agreements soon.  
  • The JV will process Cathode Active Material (CAM), a key battery material that represents about 40% of the cost of a battery cell. 
  • GM and POSCO Chemical expect the facility to create hundreds of jobs when it opens in 2024. The location of the facility will be announced later. Two more U.S.-based Ultium cell plants are planned by mid-decade.
  • "We are building a sustainable and resilient North America-focused supply chain for EVs covering the entire ecosystem from raw materials to battery cell manufacturing and recycling," said executive vice president Doug Parks.
  • Price Action: GM shares are trading higher by 2.26% at $59.18 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GM)

Chinese Budget-EV Startup Neta Reports 372% Rise In November Deliveries
Do Tesla Employees Make More Than Those At GM? Here's What Mary Barra, Elon Musk Say
This Company Wants to be at the Forefront of Lithium Battery Recycling
Ford Is Doing Whatever It Takes To Overthrown Tesla
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
GM's EV Hummer Is Coming
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs EVsNews Contracts Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com