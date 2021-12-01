GM Scales Up EV Strategy Via POSCO Chemical JV For Battery Materials
- General Motors Co (NYSE: GM) plans to form a joint venture with POSCO Chemical to construct a factory in North America to process critical battery materials for its Ultium electric vehicle platform. The financial terms of the JV were not disclosed.
- The parties have signed a non-binding term sheet to create the JV and expect to execute definitive agreements soon.
- The JV will process Cathode Active Material (CAM), a key battery material that represents about 40% of the cost of a battery cell.
- GM and POSCO Chemical expect the facility to create hundreds of jobs when it opens in 2024. The location of the facility will be announced later. Two more U.S.-based Ultium cell plants are planned by mid-decade.
- "We are building a sustainable and resilient North America-focused supply chain for EVs covering the entire ecosystem from raw materials to battery cell manufacturing and recycling," said executive vice president Doug Parks.
- Price Action: GM shares are trading higher by 2.26% at $59.18 on the last check Wednesday.
