Why Build-A-Bear Shares Are Rising

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc (NYSE: BBW) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter results and raised FY21 guidance. The company also announced a special dividend and a share buyback.

Build-A-Bear reported quarterly earnings of 38 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $95.10 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $84.56 million by 12%. This is a 27% increase over sales of $74.67 million in the same period last year.

Build-A-Bear's Board of Directors declared a special cash dividend of $1.25 per share and authorized a share repurchase program of up to $25 million effective through November 30, 2023. The dividend will be paid on December 27, 2021, to all stockholders of record as of December 10, 2021.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc is a U.S.-based specialty retailer of customized stuffed animals and related products. The company operates through three segments.

Build-A-Bear has a 52-week high of $21.00 and a 52-week low of $3.71.