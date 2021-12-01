5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Utilities Sector

Understanding Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the utilities sector:

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) - P/E: 3.61 Enel Americas (NYSE:ENIA) - P/E: 8.58 Companhia De Saneamento (NYSE:SBS) - P/E: 9.16 Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) - P/E: 2.4 China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) - P/E: 3.01

NRG Energy has reported Q3 earnings per share at 6.6, which has increased by 50.0% compared to Q2, which was 4.4. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 3.13%, which has decreased by 0.2% from last quarter's yield of 3.33%.

Enel Americas has reported Q3 earnings per share at 0.0, which has decreased by 100.0% compared to Q2, which was 0.0. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 12.11%, which has increased by 7.85% from 4.26% last quarter.

Companhia De Saneamento saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.21 in Q2 to 0.13 now. Its most recent dividend yield is at 2.94%, which has decreased by 0.83% from 3.77% in the previous quarter.

Pampa Energia has reported Q3 earnings per share at 2.36, which has increased by 21.65% compared to Q2, which was 1.94. Pampa Energia does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

China Recycling Energy's earnings per share for Q3 sits at -0.08, whereas in Q2, they were at -0.16. China Recycling Energy does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.