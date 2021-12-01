Microsoft Investors Exert Pressure Over Sexual Misconduct Policies
Microsoft Corp's (NASDAQ: MSFT) shareholders have firmly backed a protest vote calling on the technology company to reveal more about its handling of sexual harassment claims.
- The call provoked by Arjuna Capital amounted to a rare rebellion at Microsoft's annual shareholder meeting, with 78% of those voting against management.
- The protest drew an immediate promise from the company of more transparency.
- The protest especially assumes significance in the shadow of recent cases and the revelation that co-founder Bill Gates had a relationship with an employee, Financial Times reports
- Microsoft refused "independent investigations and public reporting on the executive-level probe into Mr. Gates," Bloomberg reports.
- Microsoft agreed to bring in a third party to do an independent assessment.
- Microsoft agreed to a human rights review on some government deals and let more repair shops fix its devices.
- Microsoft also agreed to provide more data on pay gap issues next year.
- Related Content: Why Did Bill Gates Leave Microsoft Board? Reportedly, A Probe Into A Prior Affair
- Price Action: MSFT shares traded higher by 1.91% at $336.89 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Regulations Tech