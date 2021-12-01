 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Microsoft Investors Exert Pressure Over Sexual Misconduct Policies
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 01, 2021 7:16am   Comments
Share:
Microsoft Investors Exert Pressure Over Sexual Misconduct Policies

Microsoft Corp's (NASDAQ: MSFT) shareholders have firmly backed a protest vote calling on the technology company to reveal more about its handling of sexual harassment claims.

  • The call provoked by Arjuna Capital amounted to a rare rebellion at Microsoft's annual shareholder meeting, with 78% of those voting against management. 
  • The protest drew an immediate promise from the company of more transparency. 
  • The protest especially assumes significance in the shadow of recent cases and the revelation that co-founder Bill Gates had a relationship with an employee, Financial Times reports
  • Microsoft refused "independent investigations and public reporting on the executive-level probe into Mr. Gates," Bloomberg reports.
  • Microsoft agreed to bring in a third party to do an independent assessment. 
  • Microsoft agreed to a human rights review on some government deals and let more repair shops fix its devices. 
  • Microsoft also agreed to provide more data on pay gap issues next year. 
  • Related Content: Why Did Bill Gates Leave Microsoft Board? Reportedly, A Probe Into A Prior Affair
  • Price Action: MSFT shares traded higher by 1.91% at $336.89 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MSFT)

Read Why Apple Was Up On November 30 With Broader Markets In Red
10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
Microsoft to Deliver Breakthrough Experiences in Artificial Intelligence (AI) Space
Who Is Parag Agrawal, Twitter's New Under-The-Radar CEO?
10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
What Happens To My Shares In A Stock Split?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Regulations Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com