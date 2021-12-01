 Skip to main content

Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 01, 2021 1:17am   Comments
Chinese Budget-EV Startup Neta Reports 372% Rise In November Deliveries

Chinese electric vehicle startup Neta Automobile recorded a 23.5% rise in deliveries compared to a month ago at 10,013 units in November, cnEVpost reported on Wednesday, citing the company.

What Happened: Neta Automobile, backed by Chinese cybersecurity firm Qihoo 360, reported a 372% increase in deliveries on a year-over-year basis.

The startup has sold 59,547 electric vehicles so far this year.

Neta Automobile currently has three models on sale in China — the Neta V, Neta V Pro and the Neta U Pro — which are all priced under $16,000.

The company plans to launch another electric vehicle Neta S next year.

See Also: Chinese Budget-EV Startup Neta Registers 294% Rise In October Deliveries

Why It Matters: China’s electric vehicle market is buzzing, with various players trying out different ends of the market at various price points including Neta’s affordable price points.

A $4,500 budget electric car built under a joint venture with General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) outsold Tesla Inc’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) Model Y and Model 3 sales in China earlier this year.

Neta competes with homegrown rivals like Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO) and Xpeng Inc (NYSE: XPEV).

China’s new energy passenger vehicle sales are now estimated to reach 2.4 million units this year, compared with 2 million earlier, helped by strength across segments, as per industry reports. 

Price Action: Tesla shares closed 0.68% higher at $1,144.76 a share on Tuesday.

Photo: Courtesy of Hozon

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: China electric vehicles EVs Neta Automobile

