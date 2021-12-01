If You Invested $1,000 In Twitter When Jack Dorsey Was Named CEO In 2015, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

After six years leading the company he co-founded, Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) CEO Jack Dorsey announced he was stepping down. Here is how the stock performed during his most recent time at the helm.

What Happened: Dorsey co-founded Twitter and has served as the CEO of the company twice in a move many compared to when Steve Jobs came back to lead Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL).

Similar to Jobs, Dorsey was forced out by Twitter's board of directors in 2008, around a year after being named the CEO of the company.

Dorsey was named the interim CEO of Twitter in June 2015 after CEO Dick Costolo stepped down. Some argued Dorsey shouldn’t be given the CEO title since he also served as the CEO of Square Inc (NYSE: SQ), another company he co-founded.

On Oct. 5, 2015, Dorsey shared the news he was named the CEO of Twitter for a second time, serving until this week when he announced he was stepping down from the CEO role.

Investing $1,000 in TWTR: When Dorsey was named CEO on Oct. 5, 2015, Twitter shares opened at $26.99.

A $1,000 investment could have bought 37.05 shares in a belief that the co-founder and former CEO could help turn the company around and boost long-term shareholder value.

The 37.05 shares would be worth $1,627.98 today, based on a share price of $43.94 for Twitter.

Investors would have earned a 63% gain in the time of Dorsey’s run at CEO if held from open to today, a day after the announced departure. The 63% gain works out to an average of 10.5% yearly over the last six years.

Twitter shares have struggled in 2021, with shared down 15.5% year-to-date. Over the last five years, Twitter shares are up 152%.

Photo: Jack Dorsey in 2014, photo by Rory Cellan via Flickr