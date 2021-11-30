 Skip to main content

US Military SCIF Prime Contractor Picks SG Blocks To Support Governmental Project
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 30, 2021 3:37pm   Comments
  • SG Blocks Inc (NASDAQ: SGBX) owned and operated manufacturing facility, SG ECHO, has been selected as a manufacturer by a contractor for a U.S. Military SCIF (Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility), supporting the contractor winning a prime bid. Deal terms were not disclosed.
  • SG ECHO is building a secured pre-fabricated facility for a government entity and is expected to be completed in 1Q22.
  • SG ECHO specializes in the design and construction of permanent modular and temporary modular buildings. It is located in Durant, Oklahoma, and consists of a two-building, approximately 70,000 square foot modular manufacturing facility.
  • Price Action: SGBX shares are trading lower by 2.73% at $2.14 on the last check Tuesday.

