US Military SCIF Prime Contractor Picks SG Blocks To Support Governmental Project
- SG Blocks Inc (NASDAQ: SGBX) owned and operated manufacturing facility, SG ECHO, has been selected as a manufacturer by a contractor for a U.S. Military SCIF (Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility), supporting the contractor winning a prime bid. Deal terms were not disclosed.
- SG ECHO is building a secured pre-fabricated facility for a government entity and is expected to be completed in 1Q22.
- SG ECHO specializes in the design and construction of permanent modular and temporary modular buildings. It is located in Durant, Oklahoma, and consists of a two-building, approximately 70,000 square foot modular manufacturing facility.
- Price Action: SGBX shares are trading lower by 2.73% at $2.14 on the last check Tuesday.
