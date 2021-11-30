Primoris Procures ~$425M In Solar Project Awards
- Primoris Services Corp's (NASDAQ: PRIM) Energy/Renewables Segment has received two solar project awards with an estimated value of $425 million.
- These awards are for the engineering, procurement, and construction of utility-scale solar facilities in the Southwest.
- For both the contracts, initial project construction will begin in 2Q22, with completion expected in 3Q23.
- "These new contracts bring us closer to the $1 billion in solar project backlog we projected in our earnings discussion earlier this month," stated Tom McCormick, President, and CEO of Primoris.
- Price Action: PRIM shares are trading lower by 5.17% at $22.27 on the last check Tuesday.
