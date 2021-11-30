Parts Id Launches EV Specialty Shop On CARiD.com
- Parts Id Inc (NYSE: ID) announced the launch of an EV Specialty Shop on its flagship retail site CARiD.com.
- The move is part of the company’s efforts to penetrate the growing EV market and offer a one-stop shop for all automotive shoppers.
- The Specialty Shop includes EV-specific accessories such as charging equipment, mechanical repair, maintenance, electrical parts, and accessories in vehicle customization categories.
- Price Action: ID shares are trading lower by 4.08% at $2.35 on the last check Tuesday.
