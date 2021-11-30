 Skip to main content

Parts Id Launches EV Specialty Shop On CARiD.com
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 30, 2021 2:00pm   Comments
  • Parts Id Inc (NYSE: ID) announced the launch of an EV Specialty Shop on its flagship retail site CARiD.com.
  • The move is part of the company’s efforts to penetrate the growing EV market and offer a one-stop shop for all automotive shoppers.
  • The Specialty Shop includes EV-specific accessories such as charging equipment, mechanical repair, maintenance, electrical parts, and accessories in vehicle customization categories.
  • Price Action: ID shares are trading lower by 4.08% at $2.35 on the last check Tuesday.

