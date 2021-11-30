BorgWarner Joins Clean Energy Buyers Alliance
- BorgWarner Inc (NYSE: BWA) has joined the Clean Energy Buyers Alliance (CEBA) as a "large energy buyer" member. BorgWarner officially became a member of CEBA on October 1, 2021.
- The move is expected to support its commitment to environmental sustainability and vision of a clean, energy-efficient world.
- By becoming a member of the alliance, BorgWarner gains admission to numerous assets to support its environmental sustainability journey.
- Price Action: BWA shares are trading lower by 3.28% at $43.34 on the last check Tuesday.
