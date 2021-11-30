 Skip to main content

BorgWarner Joins Clean Energy Buyers Alliance
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 30, 2021 1:17pm   Comments
  • BorgWarner Inc (NYSE: BWA) has joined the Clean Energy Buyers Alliance (CEBA) as a "large energy buyer" member. BorgWarner officially became a member of CEBA on October 1, 2021.
  • The move is expected to support its commitment to environmental sustainability and vision of a clean, energy-efficient world.
  • By becoming a member of the alliance, BorgWarner gains admission to numerous assets to support its environmental sustainability journey.
  • Price Action: BWA shares are trading lower by 3.28% at $43.34 on the last check Tuesday.

