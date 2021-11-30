 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Nvidia Shares Are Falling Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 30, 2021 12:06pm   Comments
Share:
Why Nvidia Shares Are Falling Today

Shares of several companies in the broader technology sector, including NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA), are trading lower amid continued uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 omicron variant.

A new strain of the coronavirus was detected in South Africa last week. Known as the omicron variant, the coronavirus strain has more than 30 mutations on the spike protein that binds to human cells. To put that in perspective, other variants have less than 20 mutations. The mutations suggest higher transmission rates and potentially reduced antibody protection.

Health officials have now detected the omicron variant in more than a dozen countries across at least five continents.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday said omicron is likely to spread internationally and poses a very high risk of infection that may potentially have "severe consequences."

"The impact on vulnerable populations would be substantial, particularly in countries with low vaccination coverage," according to the WHO.

Further research is required to assess omicron's potential to resist vaccines and immunity induced by previous infections. 

From Last Week: NVIDIA Whale Trades Spotted

Nvidia is the top designer of discrete graphics processing units that enhance the experience on computing platforms.

NVDA Price Action: Nvidia has traded as high as $346.47 and as low as $115.66 over a 52-week period.

The stock was down 4.21% at $319.70 at time of publication.

Photo: courtesy of Nvidia.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NVDA)

This Stock Is Seeing The Highest Interest On WallstreetBets Today
10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
GameStop Top-Discussed Stock On WallStreetBets Heading Into New Week; Tesla, Disney And These Are Other Top Trends
If You Invested $1,000 In Nvidia Stock When Jim Cramer Named His Dog After Tech Giant, Here's How Much You'd Have
10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's moving World Health OrganizationNews Global Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com