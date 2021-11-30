 Skip to main content

5 Value Stocks In The Consumer Cyclical Sector
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 30, 2021 10:30am   Comments
What are Value Stocks?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the consumer cyclical sector:

  1. BBQ Hldgs (NASDAQ:BBQ) - P/E: 6.67
  2. Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) - P/E: 5.51
  3. Flanigan'S Enterprises (AMEX:BDL) - P/E: 5.67
  4. Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) - P/E: 5.82
  5. Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) - P/E: 6.98

Most recently, BBQ Hldgs reported earnings per share at 0.46, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at 0.21. BBQ Hldgs does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Most recently, Foot Locker reported earnings per share at 1.93, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at 2.21. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 2.18%, which has increased by 0.04% from 2.14% last quarter.

Flanigan'S Enterprises saw an increase in earnings per share from 1.32 in Q2 to 3.87 now. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 1.47%, which has increased by 0.37% from 1.1% last quarter.

Century Communities saw an increase in earnings per share from 3.47 in Q2 to 3.63 now. Its most recent dividend yield is at 0.84%, which has decreased by 0.06% from 0.9% in the previous quarter.

Tri Pointe Homes's earnings per share for Q3 sits at 1.17, whereas in Q2, they were at 1.0. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 0.78%, which has increased by 0.09% from 0.69% last quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.

 

