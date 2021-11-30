 Skip to main content

PLAYSTUDIOS Becomes Exclusive Developer, Publisher Of Tetris Game Franchise
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 30, 2021 6:38am   Comments
  • PLAYSTUDIOS Inc (NASDAQ: MYPSexpanded into the popular puzzle game genre as the exclusive developer and publisher of the Tetris game franchise for mobile devices. 
  • Through a strategic partnership with The Tetris Company and N3TWORK, PLAYSTUDIOS has assumed the exclusive global, multi-title mobile rights (excluding China) for the Tetris game
  • PLAYSTUDIOS will continue to operate and advance the current Tetris mobile products. 
  • The new game's design will draw inspiration from leading casual game formats and embody new features and mechanics that will usher in a new era for Tetris on mobile.
  • Price Action: MYPS shares traded higher by 3.99% at $4.43 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Contracts Small Cap Tech

