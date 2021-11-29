Barron's Says IBM Could Offer Second Chance To Investors Missing Out On Microsoft
- Investors have understandably forsaken Big Blue, but it may be time to start paying attention to it again, Savitz writes in this week's edition of Barron's.
- International Business Machines Corp (NYSE: IBM) is repairing its reputation with a new CEO, Arvind Krishna, who is making profound and lasting changes to its structure and ambitions.
- For investors who missed Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) turnaround, IBM could offer a second chance.
- IBM reported third-quarter FY21 revenue of $17.6 billion, flat year-on-year, missing the consensus of $17.8 billion. EPS of $2.52 beat the consensus of $2.50.
- Price Action: IBM shares traded higher by 2.02% at $118.15 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.
