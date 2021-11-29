 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Barron's Says IBM Could Offer Second Chance To Investors Missing Out On Microsoft
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 29, 2021 9:18am   Comments
Share:
Barron's Says IBM Could Offer Second Chance To Investors Missing Out On Microsoft
  • Investors have understandably forsaken Big Blue, but it may be time to start paying attention to it again, Savitz writes in this week's edition of Barron's
  • International Business Machines Corp (NYSE: IBM) is repairing its reputation with a new CEO, Arvind Krishna, who is making profound and lasting changes to its structure and ambitions. 
  • For investors who missed Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) turnaround, IBM could offer a second chance.
  • IBM reported third-quarter FY21 revenue of $17.6 billion, flat year-on-year, missing the consensus of $17.8 billion. EPS of $2.52 beat the consensus of $2.50.
  • Price Action: IBM shares traded higher by 2.02% at $118.15 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (IBM)

Gather Network has a Vision for a Democratic Internet
Low Labor Participation Rates are Prompting Creativity from Hirers
A Recent IPO Story — Does Healthcare + Cloud = Opportunity?
IBM Designs New Quantum Chip - All You Need To Know
Amazon, IBM Collaborate To Aid Oil & Gas Industry's Cleaner Energy Transition
Microsoft And Recent IBM Spin-Off Kyndryl Announce Global Cloud Partnership
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Movers Tech Media Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com