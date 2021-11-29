 Skip to main content

Thermo Fisher Says Its COVID-19 Tests Can Detect Omicron Variant
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 29, 2021 5:44am   Comments
Thermo Fisher Says Its COVID-19 Tests Can Detect Omicron Variant

​​​​​Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE: TMO) said that its COVID-19 diagnostic tests can accurately detect the new coronavirus variant Omicron.

  • The Omicron variant has more than 30 mutations in the spike protein alone. 
  • Last week, the World Health Organisation (WHO) classified the Omicron variant as a SARS-CoV-2 "variant of concern," saying it may spread more quickly than other forms.
  • Thermo Fisher's TaqPath COVID-19 assays can report accurate results even if one of the gene targets is impacted by a mutation.
  • Read Next: Thermo Fisher's COVID-19 Response Revenue Accounts For 22% In Q3 Sales, Boosts FY21 Outlook.
  • Specific genotyping assays to detect the Omicron variant are being developed for Thermo Fisher's TaqMan Mutation Panel. 
  • The panel, which is currently used for research purposes, already has a menu of over 50 assays to assess confirmed COVID-19 cases for the presence of known variants and mutations.
  • Also See: Qiagen Says Its COVID-19 PCR Tests Can Detect The New South African Variant.
  • Price Action: TMO shares traded higher by 1.04% at $645.40 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.

