Why Gina Sanchez Prefers Microsoft Over Zoom Video

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 29, 2021 7:53am   Comments
On CNBC’s "Trading Nation," Gina Sanchez of Lido Advisors said although communication ecosystem is "changing dramatically," she doesn’t think that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) is the best stock to play at the existing valuation.

Sanchez considers Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) as a better option due to a larger userbase and cheaper entry price point.

Price Action: Zoom shares have dipped over 38% since the start of the year, but gained 5.7% to close at Friday. Microsoft’s stock fell 2.4% to settle at $329.68.

