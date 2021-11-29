Why Gina Sanchez Prefers Microsoft Over Zoom Video
On CNBC’s "Trading Nation," Gina Sanchez of Lido Advisors said although communication ecosystem is "changing dramatically," she doesn’t think that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) is the best stock to play at the existing valuation.
Sanchez considers Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) as a better option due to a larger userbase and cheaper entry price point.
Price Action: Zoom shares have dipped over 38% since the start of the year, but gained 5.7% to close at Friday. Microsoft’s stock fell 2.4% to settle at $329.68.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: CNBC Gina SanchezTech Media Trading Ideas