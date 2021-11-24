4 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Tesla

What's Happening: Tesla alone could grab half of the $5-trillion electric vehicle market opportunity in the coming years and leave more than 100 automakers fighting for the rest of the pie, according to Wedbush Securities.

What Tesla Does: Founded in 2003 and based in Palo Alto, California, Tesla is a vertically integrated sustainable energy company that also aims to transition the world to electric mobility by making electric vehicles.

Group 1 Automotive

What's Happening: Morgan Stanley recently maintained an Equal-Weight rating on the stock and lowered its price target from $206 to $200.

What Group 1 Automotive Does: Group 1 owns and operates 49 collision centers and 191 automotive dealerships across 248 franchises in the U.S., the U.K., and Brazil, offering 33 brands of automobiles altogether. U.S. locations are mostly in metropolitan areas in 15 states in the Northeast, Southeast, Midwest, and in California. Revenue in 2020 totaled $10.9 billion.

Trade Desk

What's Happening: Citigroup, last week, maintained Trade Desk with a Neutral and raised the price target from $85 to $105.

What Trade Desk Does: The Trade Desk Inc is engaged in providing a technology platform for ad buyers. Through its cloud-based platform ad buyers can create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, on a multitude of devices.

Tyson Foods