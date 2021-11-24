 Skip to main content

Elon Musk's 'Porcelain Throne' Tweet Has Got Noted Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson Busy With Math

Madhukumar Warrier , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 24, 2021 6:02am   Comments
Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk’s tweet on Monday that at least half of this tweets are composed on a “porcelain throne” has elicited a humorous response from noted astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson.

What Happened: Neil deGrasse Tyson, who is also a planetary scientist and author, took to Twitter and asked whether Musk’s tweet meant he answers the call of nature twice a day.

Another Twitter user joined the in the fun and reminded Tyson that he forgot to factor in the likelihood of Musk tweeting multiple times during his time in the toilet.

Yet another Twitter user noted that answering the call of the nature twice a day seemed like the sign of a “healthy colon.”

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) YouTuber Matt Wallace also noted that Musk’s tweets that moved billions of dollars in minutes were made from his “porcelain throne.”

Why It Matters: Musk had explained to his 64.5 million followers why he likes a private place to compose his public musings, saying that it gives him “solace.”

Musk is frequent user of Twitter and was the most active CEO on the microblogging platform during a twelve-month period, it was reported last year.

Musk conducted a poll among his Twitter followers earlier this month, asking them whether he should sell 10% of his Tesla stock.

Musk is also a big proponent of Dogecoin as well as other cryptocurrencies. His tweets sometimes have an overwhelming impact on the price of these cryptocurrencies.

The Tesla CEO has also gotten into regulatory hot water in the past due to his tweets, such as the infamous “funding secured” message he sent in 2018 that drew the attention of the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Price Action: Tesla shares closed 4.1% lower in Tuesday’s regular trading session at $1,109.03 and further lost 0.7% in the after-hours session to $1,101.00.

Read Next: Elon Musk Sells Another $1B Worth Of Tesla Shares

Click here to check out Benzinga's EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news

 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Elon Musk Neil deGrasse TysonNews Best of Benzinga

