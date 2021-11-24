Rivian Said To Tell Customers They Can Expect Deliveries Beginning March

Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: RIVN) will begin the delivery of its Launch Edition electric pickup trucks in March, Electrek reported on Tuesday, citing a customer email from the company.

What Happened: Rivian has informed customers it is ramping up production at its factory in Normal, Illinois to begin deliveries early next year.

The deliveries would take place in a two-month period beginning in March though some vehicles are expected to be delivered in September or later, the report noted.

A poll thread on the Rivian Forums indicates the bulk of the deliveries are scheduled to be between March and June, while there are deliveries scheduled for later dates as well. The poll also indicates delivery for the R1T truck will be ramped before the R1S SUV.

Most of the deliveries scheduled for later months are for customers living in Canada or Alaska.

“Launch Edition” was a special package made available to reservation holders before the Rivian configurator opened up to the public. This edition sold out within a week — exactly one year ago.

Why It Matters: The recently-listed Rivian has quickly soared in valuation despite the fact that it is yet to deliver a single electric vehicle to customers.

The Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) and Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN)-backed Rivian has delivered 156 R1Ts as of October to employees.

The electric vehicle maker that beat Ford and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) in bringing electric pickup trucks, to the market aims to build at least one million electric vehicles every year by 2030. The Normal facility has an annual capacity of 150,000 electric vehicles.

Price Action: Rivian shares closed 1.47% higher at $119.85 a share on Tuesday.