 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

InMed Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation in Upcoming Cannabis Conference

InvestorBrandNetwork  
Advertiser Disclosure The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Although the piece is not and should not be construed as editorial content, the sponsored content team works to ensure that any and all information contained within is true and accurate to the best of their knowledge and research. The content that follows is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.
November 23, 2021 1:31pm   Comments
Share:
InMed Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation in Upcoming Cannabis Conference

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INM), a leader in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of rare cannabinoids, will be participating in the 4th annual Cowen Cannabis Conference. InMed’s management team will be presenting in the three-day event, which is scheduled for Nov. 29–Dec. 1, 2021. During the virtual conference, InMed representatives will meet virtually one-on-one with institutional and corporate clients of the firm. The agenda for the annual cannabis conference features topical panel discussions with C-Suite presenters. The event is hosted by Cowen Research and Washington Research Group analysts.

To view the full press releases, visit https://ibn.fm/dYIX0

About InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

InMed Pharmaceuticals is a global leader in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of rare cannabinoids. Together with its subsidiary, BayMedica, the company has unparalleled cannabinoid manufacturing capabilities to serve a spectrum of consumer markets, including pharmaceutical and health and wellness. InMed is a clinical-stage company developing a pipeline of rare cannabinoid therapeutics and dedicated to delivering new treatment alternatives to patients who may benefit from cannabinoid-based pharmaceutical drugs. For more information, please visit www.InMedPharma.com.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to INM are available in the company’s newsroom at https://ibn.fm/INM

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire is the wire service that gives you more. From regional releases to global announcements presented in multiple languages, we offer the wire-grade dissemination products you’ll need to ensure that your next press release grabs the attention of your target audience and doesn’t let go. While our competitors look to nickel and dime you with hidden fees and restrictive word limits, InvestorWire keeps things transparent. We offer UNLIMITED Words on all domestic releases. While other wire services may provide a basic review of your release, InvestorWire helps you put your best foot forward with complimentary Press Release Enhancement.

With our competitors, the work is done the second your release crosses the wire. Not with InvestorWire. We include follow-up coverage of every release by leveraging the ever-expanding audiences of the 50+ brands that make up the InvestorBrandNetwork.

Get more out of your next press release with InvestorWire. It’s unlike anything you’ve seen before.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorWire.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: http://ibn.fm/Disclaimer

InvestorWire (IW)
8033 Sunset Blvd Suite 1037-IW
Los Angeles, CA 90046
310.299.1717 Office
www.InvestorWire.com
Editor@InvestorWire.com

InvestorWire is part of the InvestorBrandNetwork.

Image Sourced from Pixabay

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (INM)

54 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Welcome to the Party $INM! Competition or Compliment to $SNDL? — Cannabis Daily November 18, 2021
44 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
24 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
InMed Pharmaceuticals Working to Address Rare Cannabinoid Opportunities
InMed Pharmaceuticals Files Patent Application for Treatment of Neurodegenerative Diseases with Rare Cannabinoid
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: InvestorBrandNetwork Partner ContentNews Penny Stocks Health Care Events General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com