InMed Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation in Upcoming Cannabis Conference

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INM), a leader in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of rare cannabinoids, will be participating in the 4th annual Cowen Cannabis Conference. InMed’s management team will be presenting in the three-day event, which is scheduled for Nov. 29–Dec. 1, 2021. During the virtual conference, InMed representatives will meet virtually one-on-one with institutional and corporate clients of the firm. The agenda for the annual cannabis conference features topical panel discussions with C-Suite presenters. The event is hosted by Cowen Research and Washington Research Group analysts.

To view the full press releases, visit https://ibn.fm/dYIX0

About InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

InMed Pharmaceuticals is a global leader in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of rare cannabinoids. Together with its subsidiary, BayMedica, the company has unparalleled cannabinoid manufacturing capabilities to serve a spectrum of consumer markets, including pharmaceutical and health and wellness. InMed is a clinical-stage company developing a pipeline of rare cannabinoid therapeutics and dedicated to delivering new treatment alternatives to patients who may benefit from cannabinoid-based pharmaceutical drugs. For more information, please visit www.InMedPharma.com.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to INM are available in the company’s newsroom at https://ibn.fm/INM

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire is the wire service that gives you more. From regional releases to global announcements presented in multiple languages, we offer the wire-grade dissemination products you’ll need to ensure that your next press release grabs the attention of your target audience and doesn’t let go. While our competitors look to nickel and dime you with hidden fees and restrictive word limits, InvestorWire keeps things transparent. We offer UNLIMITED Words on all domestic releases. While other wire services may provide a basic review of your release, InvestorWire helps you put your best foot forward with complimentary Press Release Enhancement.

With our competitors, the work is done the second your release crosses the wire. Not with InvestorWire. We include follow-up coverage of every release by leveraging the ever-expanding audiences of the 50+ brands that make up the InvestorBrandNetwork.

Get more out of your next press release with InvestorWire. It’s unlike anything you’ve seen before.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorWire.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: http://ibn.fm/Disclaimer

InvestorWire (IW)

8033 Sunset Blvd Suite 1037-IW

Los Angeles, CA 90046

310.299.1717 Office

www.InvestorWire.com

Editor@InvestorWire.com

InvestorWire is part of the InvestorBrandNetwork.

Image Sourced from Pixabay