A Look Into Consumer Cyclical Sector Value Stocks

What are Value Stocks?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the consumer cyclical sector that may be worth watching:

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) - P/E: 5.19 Academy Sports (NASDAQ:ASO) - P/E: 8.69 OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) - P/E: 9.42 Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) - P/E: 9.58 Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) - P/E: 8.72

Tupperware Brands's earnings per share for Q3 sits at 1.19, whereas in Q2, they were at 0.95. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 7.0%, which has increased by 2.0% from 5.0% last quarter.

Academy Sports's earnings per share for Q2 sits at 2.34, whereas in Q1, they were at 1.89. Academy Sports does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

This quarter, OneWater Marine experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 3.04 in Q3 and is now 1.35. OneWater Marine does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Most recently, Patrick Industries reported earnings per share at 2.45, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at 2.52. Its most recent dividend yield is at 1.63%, which has increased by 0.34% from 1.29% in the previous quarter.

This quarter, Green Brick Partners experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 1.02 in Q2 and is now 0.95. Green Brick Partners does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.