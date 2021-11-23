 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

A Look Into Technology Sector Value Stocks
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 23, 2021 9:42am   Comments
Share:
A Look Into Technology Sector Value Stocks

What Defines a Value Stock?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the technology sector:

  1. Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) - P/E: 8.75
  2. 3D Sys (NYSE:DDD) - P/E: 9.08
  3. LG Display Co (NYSE:LPL) - P/E: 5.54
  4. Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) - P/E: 9.75
  5. GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) - P/E: 2.81

Bel Fuse has reported Q3 earnings per share at 0.48, which has decreased by 25.0% compared to Q2, which was 0.64. Its most recent dividend yield is at 1.61%, which has increased by 0.27% from 1.34% in the previous quarter.

Most recently, 3D Sys reported earnings per share at 0.08, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at 0.12. 3D Sys does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

LG Display Co's earnings per share for Q3 sits at 0.56, whereas in Q2, they were at 0.53. LG Display Co does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Sanmina saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.99 in Q3 to 0.95 now. Sanmina does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

GSE Systems has reported Q3 earnings per share at -0.01, which has increased by 66.67% compared to Q2, which was -0.03. GSE Systems does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.

 

Related Articles (DDD + BELFA)

Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Marathon Digital, Joby Aviation And More
5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Technology Sector
Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On New Relic, DraftKings And More
10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
75 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-VSNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com