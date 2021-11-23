A Look Into Technology Sector Value Stocks

What Defines a Value Stock?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the technology sector:

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) - P/E: 8.75 3D Sys (NYSE:DDD) - P/E: 9.08 LG Display Co (NYSE:LPL) - P/E: 5.54 Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) - P/E: 9.75 GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) - P/E: 2.81

Bel Fuse has reported Q3 earnings per share at 0.48, which has decreased by 25.0% compared to Q2, which was 0.64. Its most recent dividend yield is at 1.61%, which has increased by 0.27% from 1.34% in the previous quarter.

Most recently, 3D Sys reported earnings per share at 0.08, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at 0.12. 3D Sys does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

LG Display Co's earnings per share for Q3 sits at 0.56, whereas in Q2, they were at 0.53. LG Display Co does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Sanmina saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.99 in Q3 to 0.95 now. Sanmina does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

GSE Systems has reported Q3 earnings per share at -0.01, which has increased by 66.67% compared to Q2, which was -0.03. GSE Systems does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.