Ouster Expands Presence In Asia Pacific, South Korea
- Digital lidar sensor provider Ouster (NYSE: OUST) expanded its commercial presence in the Asia-Pacific region to Japan and South Korea to further the adoption of its digital lidar.
- Ouster also appointed Michael Mozzhechkov as the Head of Sales in Japan and Stephen Kim as the Head of Sales in South Korea.
- "Ouster's expanded presence into Japan and South Korea positions us well to capture the growing demand for digital lidar across key end markets," VP Clement Kong said. "We have already seen significant traction in the industrial and robotics verticals with growing interest across our other target industries."
- Price Action: OUST shares traded higher by 6.41% at $6.57 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
