Tesla Hires Former SEC, Justice Department Attorney As Top Lawyer At The Company
Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 23, 2021 6:37am   Comments
Tesla Hires Former SEC, Justice Department Attorney As Top Lawyer At The Company

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) has hired David Misler, a former Securities and Exchange Commission and U.S. Department of Justice attorney, as its Managing Counsel, CNBC reported, citing the executive’s LinkedIn update.

What Happened: Misler joined Tesla in October and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

He previously held the position of a trial attorney with the SEC for a little over two years, as per his professional profile on LinkedIn. Misler had also served as a federal prosecutor focused on fraud and public corruption between 2013 till 2019.

A month ago, Misler shared details of his professional journey so far and the latest move on LinkedIn.

See Also: Elon Musk Takes Another Dig At Biden-Harris Administration Over 'Epic Gaslighting' Of Tesla

“Today, a new journey begins. I start at Tesla as a managing counsel for litigation where I will support our important mission of accelerating the world’s transition to sustainable energy.”

Elon Musk, a prolific tweeter, had in 2018 posted a “Taking Tesla Private” tweet that sent the company's share price soaring, which led to SEC subpoenas and lawsuit.

See Also: Elon Musk Has A Laugh As President Biden Says Detroit Leading The World On EVs And Skips Mentioning Tesla

Why It Matters: Musk continues to be active on social media, taking jabs at President Joe Biden and rivals including Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: RIVN) and Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ: LCID) for high valuation, despite past troubles with the SEC.

The electric vehicle maker has also had high-level attrition for the Managing Counsel position in the past.

In December 2019, Jonathan Chang left the company, making it the third such attrition for the general counsel position in a year. Previously, Todd Maron left the company in December 2018 and his successor Dane Butswinkas left the company in February 2019.

The position remained vacant for months as Tesla failed to hire a replacement.

Price Action: Tesla stock closed 1.74% higher at $1,156.87 a share.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: electric vehicles Elon Musk EVsNews Legal Tech Media Best of Benzinga

