 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Walmart Customers In Arkansas Can Now Order Via DroneUp Delivery
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 22, 2021 2:45pm   Comments
Share:
Walmart Customers In Arkansas Can Now Order Via DroneUp Delivery

Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) and DroneUp LLC announced the first multi-site commercial drone delivery operations. The retailer is launching three full-time DroneUp airport "Hubs" for on-demand delivery operations. Eligible customers in Farmington can begin placing orders today at droneupdelivery.com.

  • The three locations, located at Walmart stores in Northwest Arkansas, will operate from 8:00 a.m. ­– 8:00 p.m., seven days per week, to deliver items to eligible Walmart customers by air under 30 minutes.
  • "When we invested in DroneUp earlier this year, we envisioned a drone delivery operation that could be quickly executed and replicated across multiple stores," said Tom Ward, SVP of last mile at Walmart U.S.
  • The additional locations at Walmart Neighborhood Market #5837 in Rogers and Walmart Supercenter #100 in Bentonville are planned to open in the coming months.
  • Price Action: WMT shares are trading higher by 1.53% at $144.56 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (WMT)

This Is What Whales Are Betting On Walmart
As E-Commerce Ramped Up, Sauder Woodworking Sought Technology Solution
A Look Into Walmart's Debt
InnerScope Inc. is Launching Free Self-Check Hearing Tests and Affordable Hearing Aids Nationwide
MKM Partners Turns Bullish On This Retail Giant
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For November 19, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com