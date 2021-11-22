Walmart Customers In Arkansas Can Now Order Via DroneUp Delivery
Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) and DroneUp LLC announced the first multi-site commercial drone delivery operations. The retailer is launching three full-time DroneUp airport "Hubs" for on-demand delivery operations. Eligible customers in Farmington can begin placing orders today at droneupdelivery.com.
- The three locations, located at Walmart stores in Northwest Arkansas, will operate from 8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m., seven days per week, to deliver items to eligible Walmart customers by air under 30 minutes.
- "When we invested in DroneUp earlier this year, we envisioned a drone delivery operation that could be quickly executed and replicated across multiple stores," said Tom Ward, SVP of last mile at Walmart U.S.
- The additional locations at Walmart Neighborhood Market #5837 in Rogers and Walmart Supercenter #100 in Bentonville are planned to open in the coming months.
- Price Action: WMT shares are trading higher by 1.53% at $144.56 on the last check Monday.
