Newegg Partners With Zip For 'Buy Now, Pay Later' Service
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 22, 2021 8:51am   Comments
  • Newegg Commerce Inc (NASDAQ: NEGG) has signed a partnership agreement with Zip Co Limited, a payments company, to give its customers in Canada access to Zip's Buy Now, Pay Later installment payment service.
  • Zip will let consumers split qualifying purchases made on newegg.ca into four interest-free installments paid over six weeks.
  • Newegg joins more than 55,000 retailers that are part of the Zip global merchant network. 
  • Price Action: NEGG shares are trading higher by 1.09% at $17.57 in premarket on the last check Monday.

