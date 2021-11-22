Newegg Partners With Zip For 'Buy Now, Pay Later' Service
- Newegg Commerce Inc (NASDAQ: NEGG) has signed a partnership agreement with Zip Co Limited, a payments company, to give its customers in Canada access to Zip's Buy Now, Pay Later installment payment service.
- Zip will let consumers split qualifying purchases made on newegg.ca into four interest-free installments paid over six weeks.
- Newegg joins more than 55,000 retailers that are part of the Zip global merchant network.
- Price Action: NEGG shares are trading higher by 1.09% at $17.57 in premarket on the last check Monday.
